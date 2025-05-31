Syria begins indirect negotiations with Israel: Official

Damascus, May 31 (IANS) Syria's information authorities chief Hamza Al-Mustafa has said that indirect negotiations with Israel have begun to address the recurring Israeli strikes in the country.

In a press conference following a cabinet meeting chaired by Syrian interim leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Al-Mustafa said that indirect talks between Syria and Israel remain in progress, focusing on the enforcement of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

He also outlined the interim government's reform agenda, emphasising the country's goal of fostering an attractive investment environment through updated legislation and greater financial freedom.

Al-Mustafa quoted Al-Sharaa as saying that the country is engaged in a "battle against poverty," which spans sectors including education and human development.

He added that Al-Sharaa had called for improved coordination among "ministries," adoption of modern governance methods, a crackdown on corruption, and budgetary discipline.

Development efforts will prioritise "liberated areas" and refugee return zones, he said, adding that the interim government had received investment commitments and would soon announce investments from Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported. He also confirmed that the 2025 state budget allocates a substantial wage increase, which will be announced shortly.

Regarding legislative developments, Al-Mustafa said that the interim government is working on establishing a transitional parliamentary body tasked with reviewing all existing laws.

Israel carried out airstrikes late Friday on multiple military targets in Syria's coastal provinces of Tartus and Latakia, including a former special forces headquarters and military positions near civilian areas, according to Syrian state media and a war monitor.

In Tartus, the airstrikes targetted a military facility formerly used by special forces, as well as sites in the al-Wuhaib industrial area and the al-Blata barracks, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

State-run al-Ikhbariya TV reported that Israeli warplanes hit the village of Zama in the Jableh countryside, as well as military sites in the Mina al-Bayda port area and the 107th Brigade base in neighbouring Latakia province.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it attacked weapon storage facilities in Latakia on Friday night.

It added that the facilities contained missiles that posed a threat to international and Israeli maritime freedom of navigation.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, and Syrian defense authorities had not issued an official statement.

The strikes come amid heightened regional tensions and follow a series of Israeli raids across Syria in recent months, some of which have resulted in casualties and the destruction of air defence systems or weapons depots.

