Syndicate drugs unit unearthed in Rajasthan’s Barmer; 2 detained

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) An inter-state drug racket involved in manufacture of synthetic drugs was busted in Rajasthan’s Barmer district and two accused detained in a joint operation conducted by Rajasthan Police, Maharashtra Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official said on Sunday.

The clandestine facility, operating from a buffalo barn in the secluded area in Dholakia village, was detected on July 22-23, the official said.

The Barmer district police found several precursor chemicals like Chloroform, Ammonium Chloride, Propylene Chloride, Toluene, Bromine along with lab equipment to manufacture the synthetic drug Mephedrone at the facility, said an NCB statement.

Two members of the drug syndicate were detained by the police, and NCB Jodhpur collaborated with the district police in the investigation of the case.

Questioning of the accused revealed the involvement of other members of the syndicate including one who was a resident of district Raigad, Maharashtra, and involved in bringing chemicals and lab equipment to set up the clandestine facility, the statement said.

The information about the Maharashtra-based suspect was immediately shared with the Raigad Police by the NCB, following which he was detained by Raigad Police and during questioning, it was revealed that he used to work in a factory of Rohan Chemicals at Mahad, Raigad, which is now closed.

Search of the premises of Rohan Chemicals by NCB, Mumbai and Raigad district police led to a recovery of about 34 kg of Ketamine in powdered form and 12 litre Ketamine in liquid form.

The shut premises was being used to run the lab clandestinely to manufacture Ketamine.

Investigation has further revealed involvement of a mastermind who has been involved in earlier drug trafficking cases of DRI and NCB, said the statement.

Earlier, a clandestine lab manufacturing Mephedrone was busted by NCB Jodhpur at Sri Ganganagar in which 5 kg Mephedrone drug with precursor chemicals were recovered and accused, including physics and chemistry teachers, were arrested.

To arrest the trend of manufacturing of synthetic drugs in clandestine facilities, NCB has shared the “red flag indicators” for identification of such facilities with state police chiefs, said the statement.

