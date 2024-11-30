Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha storm to finals with dominating win

Lucknow, Nov 30 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu has booked her spot in the women's singles summit clash of the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament after outclassing compatriot Unnati Hooda in straight games in the semifinal here on Saturday.

Sindhu got the better of the teenager Unnati 21-12, 21-9 in just 36 minutes to reach her first final of the season since Malaysia Masters in May where she lost to China's Wang Zhi Yi.

The 17-year-old proved to be a timid challenge for Sindhu to cause any harm. However, Unnati had her moments in the match which included sharp returns that found no response from Sindhu.

Former World Champion will now take on China's Wu Luo Yu, who defeated Thailand's Lalinrat Chaiwan 21-19, 21 12 in the second semifinal, in the title clash on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India’s mixed doubles duo Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the final with a dominant performance against China’s Zhi Hong Zhou and Jia Yi Yang. The fifth-seeded pair claimed a straight-game victory, winning 21-16, 21-15 in a semifinal that lasted 42 minutes.

They will face the sixth-seeded Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in the final.

