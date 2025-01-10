Swiss international Vargas joins La Liga outfit Sevilla

Madrid (Spain), Jan 10 (IANS) La Liga side Sevilla has completed the signing of Switzerland's international winger Ruben Vargas from Bundesliga side Augsburg. The 26-year-old, who has cost Sevilla around two million euros, has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Sanchez Pizjuan and will wear the No.5 shirt.

Vargas had a successful stint in Germany, scoring 23 goals and laying on 19 assists in 161 appearances for Augsburg, after having scored 10 goals in 38 appearances for Swiss side FC Luzern, with whom he began his career. The winger made his international debut in 2019 and has played 50 times for his country, scoring eight goals. Owing to his father hailing from the Dominican Republic, Vargas speaks fluent Spanish, reports Xinhua.

Vargas could debut for his new club at home to Valencia this weekend. Sevilla currently sits mid-table in La Liga but needs to bounce back after a shock Copa del Rey exit to second-division Almeria last weekend.

In an interview on the official website of the club, Vargas admitted that it was good to finally get it over the line after so many rumours about his arrival.

“I was waiting a lot for this, but I'm very happy. I'm happy to be here. It was very clear. In the first meeting with the coach, I had a very good feeling. I told my agent that I wanted to come here. I already knew about the club. It has a lot of history and they won many titles. I spoke with a good friend, Djibril Sow, who told me it was very good here. It was an easy decision. He told me it is a very big club and about the fans. I listened to the anthem and I loved it. Now I have to learn it. I want to improve my Spanish and I am very happy," said Vargas.

The Swiss international is attracted by the club's history, but also by the city. “I always saw Sevilla winning the Europa League titles. It's a very nice city and I want to learn a lot about the city and the history of the club”.

Although he is of Dominican descent and knows that his adaptation will be easier, he is conscious of improving his language.

Ruben Vargas also had his first training with the squad, which had its final practice session before facing Valencia CF on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.