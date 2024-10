October 04, 2024

Rain Alert: Andhra Pradesh to Witness Non-Stop Rains for Next 3 Days Hyderabad, October 4, 2024 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a rain alert for Andhra Pradesh, predicting incessant rainfall across the state for the next three days. A low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bangladesh and neighboring areas, which will bring widespread rainfall to the state.