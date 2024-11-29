Sweden, Poland sign new strategic partnership

Helsinki, Nov 29 (IANS) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed in Harpsund, Sweden, a new strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to a press release published by Kristersson's office, the new partnership includes the two countries strengthening their cooperation within security and defence, innovation and competitiveness, Xinhua news agency reported.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that closer cooperation on security and defence in a broad sense is the foundation of the renewed strategic partnership between Sweden and Poland.

Prior to the signing, the two heads of government conducted bilateral talks over Poland's presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2025 and pressing security concerns, the press release said.

Business representatives also joined the discussions, focusing on strengthening European competitiveness, particularly in the defense industry, green transformation, and digital innovation.

