Israeli fighter jet launches airstrike in Lebanon amid ceasefire

Jerusalem, Nov 29 (IANS) An Israeli fighter jet launched an airstrike in southern Lebanon, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement, claiming the attack aimed to "thwart a threat."

This is reportedly the first strike of its kind took place on Thursday since the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect early Wednesday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF statement said that "terrorist activities were identified in a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon," adding, "The IDF troops are deployed in southern Lebanon, operating to prevent any violation of the ceasefire."

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF confirmed that it conducted a drone strike in southern Lebanon in the morning, describing it as a warning shot.

The IDF said several "suspects," some with vehicles, entered areas in southern Lebanon, violating the ceasefire agreement.

In response, the military fired a warning shot near a vehicle in the Markaba area, aiming to deter it without causing casualties. However, Lebanese military sources reported that at least two individuals were injured due to the strike.

Meanwhile, unnamed official and military sources in Lebanon reported four additional injuries in a series of Israeli attacks on the village of Taybeh in southern Lebanon, accusing the Israeli army of breaching the truce.

They added that more such attacks took place in the towns of Al-Bissariye, Shebaa, and Khiam, as well as in the villages of Kfarchouba, Halta, Tayr Harfa, Mays al-Jabal, Kafr Kila, and Aitaroun.

Although a cautious calm prevailed across the border areas in southern Lebanon since the entry into force of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army at 4:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the two sides have been trading accusations of ceasefire violations.

