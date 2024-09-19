Sussex secure promotion to Division One with dominant win over Gloucestershire

Bristol, Sep 19 (IANS) Sussex have secured promotion to Division One of the County Championship with a game to spare, after completing a resounding an innings and seven runs victory over Gloucestershire. The dominant performance saw Sussex wrap up their eighth Championship win of the season, securing their return to the top division for the first time in 10 years.

Resuming on 140-3 in their second innings, trailing by 62 runs, Gloucestershire crumbled on the third morning, being bowled out for 195. Sussex's pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Henry Crocombe spearheaded the attack, with the Indian pacer finishing with figures of 3-39 and match figures of 7-71, while Crocombe claimed 4-22 in a devastating display of seam bowling.

The win took Sussex to an unassailable lead over Middlesex in Division Two, guaranteeing promotion. The match was over in less than a session on the third day, with Crocombe taking the final wicket just after midday, sparking jubilant scenes of celebration among the Sussex players.

Sussex’s charge to victory began almost immediately on Thursday morning. Gloucestershire's opener Chris Dent, who had looked set overnight on 61, was bowled by Unadkat’s fifth delivery without adding to his score. From there, Gloucestershire struggled to build any meaningful partnerships, with James Bracey falling for two after edging a delivery from Ollie Robinson to Tom Haines in the gully.

Sussex continued to apply pressure, and when Graeme van Buuren edged Unadkat to wicketkeeper John Simpson, Gloucestershire were in deep trouble at 153-6. Nightwatchman Ed Middleton showed some resistance, occupying the crease for 64 balls and putting on a 36-run stand with Tom Price, but his dismissal for 13, courtesy of a Crocombe delivery, marked the beginning of the end for the hosts.

Crocombe, in superb rhythm, bowled Zafar Gohar with a pinpoint yorker and followed it up by removing Zaman Akhter’s off stump with the very next delivery. Though he narrowly missed out on a hat-trick, Crocombe soon trapped last man Dom Goodman lbw for two, sealing the victory.

The victory gave Sussex 21 points, while Gloucestershire could only manage three. The result leaves Sussex as runaway leaders of Division Two, with just one game remaining in what has been a dream season for the team.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.