Suspected Israeli strike on Syrian weapons depot near Damascus kills 11

Damascus, Dec 30 (IANS) The death toll from a powerful explosion at a Syrian weapons depot near the Adra Industrial City in rural Damascus rose to 11, with most of the casualties believed to be civilians, a war monitor reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and local media, search and rescue teams remain at the scene to recover bodies and clear debris.

The blast sent debris flying and caused extensive damage to the facility associated with the now-ousted Bashar al-Assad's government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Initial reports indicated at least two people were killed, but the death toll continued to rise throughout the day.

A video posted online showed significant destruction and multiple fatalities.

Guterres underscored that Israel and Syria must uphold the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, which remains fully in force.

"This is a decisive moment -- a moment of hope and history, but also one of great uncertainty," the UN Chief told reporters.

The observatory said the suspected raid was part of Israel's ongoing efforts to destroy remnants of the old regime's armaments.

This incident follows a series of reported Israeli attacks on former regime-affiliated sites, as Syria's new administration consolidates power after the collapse of the previous government on December 8.

Earlier in December UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Israel to stop violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking at a press conference, Guterres condemned Israel's extensive airstrikes on Syria aimed at destroying strategic weapons and military infrastructure and its troops' entry into a demilitarised zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"They are violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and they must stop," he said.

