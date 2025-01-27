Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team arrives in Rajkot ahead of 3rd T20I against England

Rajkot, Jan 26 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team on Sunday arrived in Rajkot for the third T20I against England. The home team received a warm welcome in the city from fans, who were excited to see their star cricketers in front of them.

India lead the five-match T20I series by 2-0 after winning the second game in Chennai by two wickets on Saturday. Chasing 166, Tilak Varma's unbeaten 78 studded with five sixes and four fours guided them home with four balls to spare in a thrilling contest at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ahead of the third T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday, both teams will practice tomorrow. Men in Blue started the series on a high as they registered a dominating seven-wicket win in the opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They kept the momentum going in Chennai and sealed a nail-victory in an evenly poised encounter.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) included Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in India's squad as replacements for injured Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh.

"All-rounder Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session on January 24 in Chennai. He is ruled out of the ongoing 5-match T20I series. Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management," the BCCI statement said.

"Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on January 22. He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing 5-match T20I series," it added.

India’s squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

