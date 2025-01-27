AU calls for 'immediate' cessation of all hostilities in eastern DRC

Addis Ababa, Jan 27 (IANS) Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has expressed concern over the grave situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and called for an "immediate" cessation of all hostilities.

In a statement issued, the pan-African bloc said it is following "with great attention the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation" in the eastern DRC. The statement came as conflict intensifies and rebellion advances toward major townships in the eastern DRC.

Faki called for the strict observance of the ceasefire agreed between the parties and the immediate cessation of all hostilities. He further "strongly urged" the parties to preserve the lives of civilians.

The chairperson also launched an urgent appeal to the international community to mobilise all possible support for the populations affected by the serious collateral damage of the expanding conflict in the eastern DRC, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Friday that more than 400,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of 2025 in the eastern DRC.

Expressing grave concern about the safety and security of civilians and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the area, the UN refugee agency said persistent clashes between belligerents in the affected areas continue to worsen the protection environment for civilians in South Kivu and North Kivu provinces, which are already home to 4.6 million IDPs.

Earlier the United Nations announced that it has temporarily decided to relocate non-essential staff from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), due to the deteriorating security situation.

In a press release, the UN said on Saturday that the decision affects administrative staff and those who can carry out their tasks remotely, noting that this relocation will not compromise its commitment to delivering humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu.

The move comes amid escalating hostilities and territorial advances by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, which has recently seized control of Sake, a town considered the last defence for the government forces before Goma.

