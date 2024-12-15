Suryakumar, Shedge lead Mumbai to second SMAT title

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav's 48 and Suryansh Shedge's blistering 36 not out guided Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title with a five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in the final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 175, Mumbai reached the target with 13 balls to spare to lift their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy silverware.

Mumbai's chase didn't have an inspiring start with opener Prithvi Shaw (10) losing his wicket early to Tripuresh Singh in the second over. Captain Shreyas Iyer joined the in-form Ajinkya Rahane in the middle and the duo stitched a brief 32-run partnership before Tripuresh sent the former back to the pavilion for 16 in the fifth over.

Suryakumar came in to bat at No. 4 and shifted the momentum in Mumbai's favour with a 52-run stand with Rahane. The duo kept the scoreboard moving rapidly and played their shots freely, relieving the pressure from the side. The partnership was ended by Venkatesh Iyer in the 12th over with Rahane's dismissal and kept MP's hope alive in the summit clash. Rahane departed after scoring 30-ball 36 including four boundaries.

From the other end, India T20I captain continued his free-flowing innings with Shivam Dube failing to support his partner in the chase. Dube fell for spinner Kumar Kartikeya in the 14th over with Mumbai requiring 54 runs to win in 41 balls.

In the 16th over, Shivam Shukla got the all-important wicket of Suryakumar, who contributed 48 of 35 balls studded with three sixes and four fours, before cameos from Atharva Ankolekar and Suryansh Shedge sealed victory for Mumbai in the 18th over. The duo stitched a match-winning partnership of 51 runs in 19 balls.

Ankolekar smashed two sixes and remained unbeaten for 16 in six balls while Shedge smashed 36 not out laced with three sixes and as many boundaries.

Shedge was awarded Player of the Match for his late blitz while Rahane was named Player for the Series for scoring 469 runs - the most in the tournament.

Earlier, captain Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 40-ball 81 decored with six sixes and as many fours took Madhya Pradesh to 174/8 in 20 overs.

For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur and Royston Dias bagged two scalps apiece.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 174/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 81*, Subhranshu Senapati 23; Shardul Thakur 2-41, Royston Dias 2-32) lost to Mumbai 180/5 in 17.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 48, Ajinkya Rahane 37, Suryansh Shedge 36 not out; Tripuresh Singh 2-34) by five wickets.

