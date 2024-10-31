Survey shows inflation, abortion topmost issues for Indian-Americans

Washington, Oct 31 (IANS) Inflation was cited as the topmost election issue by the single largest group of Indian-Americans surveyed for a recent poll, while abortion and jobs/economy were the topmost for the next largest cohorts.

US-India relations were the last among the topmost issues cited by the respondents, alongside education and national security.

Inflation/prices were cited as the top issue by 17 per cent of the respondents in the 2024 Indian American Attitudes Survey by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, while abortion and reproductive rights and jobs/economy were cited as top issues by 13 per cent of the respondents each.

There was a partisan split on the top issues. The state of the economy, taking together prices and jobs, was the primary concern for 39 per cent of the respondents who identified themselves as Republican; compared to 24 per cent of Democratic respondents. Abortion was cited as the topmost issue by 19 per cent of Democrats and 5 per cent of Republicans.

This is a reflection of the national mood. Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans up and down the ticket have attacked Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats chiefly on the economy, especially prices, along with immigration. The Democrats have focussed on abortion and then the economy.

The survey was conducted for Carnegie by YouGov through online surveys of 714 Indian-American citizens between September 18 and October 15, 2024. Among other questions, the survey asked respondents to rank their topmost election issues.

Immigration was cited as the top issue by 10 per cent of the respondents; healthcare by 9 per cent; climate change and environment by 8 per cent; civil liberties by 7 per cent; crime by 6 per cent; taxes and government spending by 5 per cent; US-India relations by 4 per cent; education by 4 per cent; and national security also by 4 per cent.

“There are more than 5.2 million people of Indian origin residing in the United States today,” said the survey report. “Indian-Americans are now the second-largest immigrant group in the United States and have emerged as an important political actor thanks to the community’s rapid demographic growth, the close margins in modern presidential elections, and the diaspora’s remarkable professional success.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.