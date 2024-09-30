Suresh Dev Datta Singh assumes charge as new commissioner Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin-city

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Suresh Dev Datta Singh on Monday took charge as the new Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police.

The 1998-batch Odisha cadre senior IPS officer has replaced Sanjeeb Panda who has been transferred as the ADG Training and the Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA), Bhubaneswar.

“I have assumed charge as the Police Commissioner of Twin Cities Today. I will set a roadmap after holding discussions with my team on the law-and-order and crime situation. The government as well as the people have expectations from the Commissionerate Police for effective crime prevention. Prompt actions will be taken for the conduct of the investigation and to bring the culprits involved in the crime to justice. We will try to ensure justice as per the law to those approaching us for any grievances,” said Singh.

The new police commissioner also asserted that the twin-city police would take strong action against any person found violating the law and harming the common citizen.

He said that the police need to be strict while at the same time, it should ensure that a common man can approach the cops without any fear.

Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, Singh said that an officer needs to bring a balance between these two sides, acting tough against criminals while being sympathetic towards the common man. He said this needs both enough experience and practice. He said that the Commissionerate Police follows this philosophy.

“We will identify the weak links and will continuously work to rectify those. The Commissionerate Police will be open to suggestions and take appropriate steps for course correction,” added Singh.

The new commissioner assured that this year’s Durga Puja festivities will be observed peacefully. He said cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges before the Commissionerate police.

Notably, the state government on Sunday effected a major reshuffle in the police force and appointed Suresh Dev Datta Singh as the new chief of Twin City Commissionerate Police. The deputy commissioners of Police of both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were transferred on Sunday.

