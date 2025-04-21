Supreme Court cancels bail of habitual cow smuggler accused

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to alleged cow smuggler Nazim Khan.

The bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice N. Kotishwar Singh accepted a review petition filed by the Rajasthan government and overturned the bail order previously issued in Khan's favour.

Nearly six months ago, the apex court had granted bail to Khan.

However, the Rajasthan government later filed a review petition, citing that the accused was a habitual offender.

As per official records, at least eight cases -- including those under the Cow Slaughter Act, Gangster Act, Arms Act, and for attempt to murder -- are registered against him across various police stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Khan has been declared a fugitive in five of these cases, and multiple non-bailable warrants have been issued for his arrest.

In the present case as well, he had been absconding for more than three years until he was apprehended from Aligarh Jail in April 2024, where he was already lodged in connection with other cow smuggling cases.

Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma told the court that Khan had been granted bail on October 21, 2024, in the absence of a government lawyer, which prevented the court from being apprised of the full extent of Khan's criminal background.

Upon reviewing the fresh petition and new evidence, the Supreme Court observed that leniency cannot be extended to habitual offenders who pose a threat to public order by continuously flouting the law.

According to the police report, Nazim Khan was involved in a major cow smuggling case along with his associates.

On February 13, 2021, a container truck suspected of transporting cattle was intercepted during a patrol in the Nadauti police station area of Karauli district in Rajasthan.

The vehicle, which originated from Gangapur city, was found to be carrying 26 cows of varying ages.

Unfortunately, three calves (aged 3–6 years) and one adult cow (around five years old) were found dead inside.

While the driver and one other accused were arrested at the scene, Khan managed to evade capture.

He remained scot free until his arrest on April 30, 2024.

The Supreme Court's decision marks a significant development in the fight against organised cattle smuggling and reinforces the judiciary's stance on habitual criminal offenders, said officials.

