Support rate for Japan's Kishida cabinet drops to record low: Media poll

Tokyo, Nov 5 (IANS) The support rate for the Japanese cabinet dropped to a record low of 28.3 per cent, a survey by national news agency Kyodo showed on Sunday.

The latest opinion poll has shown that the approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet plunged from 32.3 in the previous poll conducted in October, reaching a record low since Kishida took office in October 2021.

Meanwhile, the disapproval rating rose to a record high of 56.7 from 52.5 per cent last month, Xinhua news agency reported.

The survey also found that 62.5 per cent of respondents were unsatisfied with the recently announced income tax cut as part of Kishida's economic stimulus package, Kyodo reported.

On Thursday, the Japanese government adopted an economic package worth over 17 trillion yen ($113 billion) as part of its efforts to help households hit by rising prices, including a tax cut of 40,000 yen per person and 70,000 yen in payouts to low-income households who are exempt from paying income and residential taxes and would otherwise be left out.

Regarding the ballooning construction costs of the 2025 Osaka Kansai Expo, 68.6 per cent of respondents found it "unnecessary".

The Japanese government said on Thursday that it has approved the increased estimate of 235 billion yen in construction costs for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japanese city of Osaka.

The new estimate, which has nearly doubled from the original projection, is to be split equally among the Central government, the prefectural and city governments of Osaka and the business community.

The national telephone poll was conducted from Friday to Sunday. (1 Japanese yen equals $0.0067)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.