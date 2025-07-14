Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Varun Aaron as new bowling coach

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed former India pacer Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Aaron will replace former New Zealand pacer James Franklin in the role.

The Hyderabad-based franchise announced the news on social media and welcomed the former India pacer to the coaching staff. "A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach," SRH wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Aaron featured in nine IPL seasons between 2011 and 2022, turning out for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans.

He was part of the Titans' title-winning campaign in 2022, which turned out to be his final season in the league. However, his personal contribution was limited, with just two wickets from two matches at an economy rate of 10.40.

He played 52 IPL matches and claimed 44 wickets at an economy rate of 8.93. In total, Aaron has featured in 95 T20 matches, picking up 93 wickets. He has also donned the India jersey 18 times, with nine appearances each in ODIs and Tests.

The Jharkhand fast bowler last turned out for his state side in the 2024–25 Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this January. Following Jharkhand's exit from the tournament, the pacer announced his retirement from "representative cricket".

A graduate of the MRF Pace Foundation, Aaron has been associated with the academy in a professional capacity since mid-2024. He has also established himself as a cricket pundit, regularly appearing in media roles.

The 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions finished the last season in sixth place with six wins and seven defeats in 14 games.

Before the start of the 2024 IPL season, Franklin had replaced Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the South African pulled out citing personal reasons.

