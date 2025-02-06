Sunrisers Eastern Cape eliminate Joburg Super Kings to keep title hopes alive

Centurion, Feb 6 (IANS) Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s bid to win an unprecedented hat-trick of SA20 titles remains on track as they beat the Joburg Super Kings by 32 runs in an eliminator and will now meet the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 on Thursday for a place in the final.

Captain Aiden Markram’s love affair with the Pretoria ground continued with the skipper’s 62 not out off 40 balls setting up the Sunrisers’ 184/6. Super Kings’ run-chase stuttered throughout, with the Joburg side unable to put together any meaningful partnerships as they slipped to 152/7 in their 20 overs.

The eliminator was virtually decided in two separate overs of each innings. The Sunrisers innings were delicately poised at 149/5 with 12 balls remaining when Markram and Marco Jansen bashed 29 runs off Lutho Sipamla’s penultimate over.

Sipamla conceded three sixes, two boundaries, and delivered a no ball to finish with the second-most expensive figures of 0/72 in SA20 history.

In contrast, the Super Kings were on track at 91/3 after 12 overs, requiring 94 from 48 balls with set batters Jonny Bairstow and Wihan Lubbe at the crease.

Sunrisers skipper rolled the dice and opted to bowl out seamer Craig Overton. The decision reaped the desired rewards, with Overton sending down a miraculous double-wicket maiden by dismissing both Lubbe and Moeen Ali as the Super Kings slumped to 91/5.

There was no way back for the Super Kings as they were left to contemplate a third playoff defeat in a row.

“Lot of credit to the boys. We haven't put a complete game of cricket throughout, and tonight was the closest we got,” said Markram.

“The bowlers were brilliant; the ball came on even better under lights, so a lot of credit to our guys. We saw the odd one react differently, and that's why we wanted to wait before using the spinners. It is all about execution on a surface like this.

“It was a tricky one to pace our innings, but we hit a phase where (Tristan) Stubbs and I got into the groove, and then Marco chipped in with a valuable knock.”

