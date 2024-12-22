Sunil Grover’s ‘kaarvaan’ with his furry friends

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Comedian-actor Sunil Grover recently shared a heartwarming photo of himself with his furry friends on social media.

The picture shows Sunil smiling while posing with his four adorable dogs. On Sunday, the comedian took to his Instagram handle and shared the sweet image of him with his four cute furry companions.

In the photo, Grover, dressed in a black outfit, is seen sitting with three little puppies, while a bigger dog stands in front of him. Alongside the shot, he captioned it with "kaarvaan."

In the image, Sunil is surrounded by his playful and energetic furry companions. One dog is perched on his lap, another is standing beside him, and two more are playfully looking at the camera.

Sunil's love for animals is no secret to his followers. He has often spoken about his affection for pets in interviews and has shared glimpses of his time spent with his dogs in the past. This latest post, however, seems to have struck a special chord, with fans enjoying the rare, off-screen side of the actor.

Meanwhile, the Jawan actor has reunited with Kapil Sharma on the Netflix show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” after they had a fallout, allegedly on a flight while returning to India from a tour in Australia in 2017. Grover joined the team after a gap of over six years.

Grover became a household name with his iconic fictional characters, Gutthi in “Comedy Nights With Kapil” and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on “The Kapil Sharma Show.” However, his relationship with Kapil Sharma hit a rough patch in 2018 after a heated argument during their return from a show in Australia. Following the fallout, Sunil distanced himself from Kapil and stopped collaborating with him. The two finally reconciled earlier this year when Kapil announced his Netflix show, marking their long-awaited reunion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.