Sunderland promoted to Premier League with dramatic late win

Wembley, May 25 (IANS) Sunderland pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Championship playoff final, with substitute Tom Watson netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Wembley on Saturday to secure their return to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old winger fired a superb low shot from outside the box, sealing Sunderland’s promotion after eight seasons away from the top flight—a period that included time in League One. The victory, widely considered the most lucrative in football, is set to earn the club an estimated £220 million thanks to the Premier League’s massive TV deals.

But for the jubilant Sunderland fans, the financial rewards were a distant thought as Watson’s goal triggered wild celebrations. It was a heartbreaking end for Sheffield United, who had finished 14 points ahead of Sunderland in the regular season and dominated large portions of the final.

Incredibly, the match-winner was Watson’s final appearance for his boyhood club, as he is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion. "It’s unbelievable - we’ll see each other in the Premier League next season," he said. "I’ve been dreaming of this moment for weeks. It felt like fate when I came on."

Sunderland’s hopes had looked slim after Tyrese Campbell’s composed 25th-minute finish gave United the lead following a slick counter-attack set up by Gus Hamer. The first half was one-sided, with United nearly scoring early on through Kieffer Moore, only for keeper Anthony Patterson to pull off a superb save. Sunderland also lost Luke O’Nien to a dislocated shoulder, and narrowly escaped going 2-0 down when Harrison Burrows' goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Chris Wilder’s side appeared in control in the second half, but were rocked in the 76th minute when Eliezer Mayenda controlled the ball brilliantly and smashed a shot past Michael Cooper to level the match.

With extra time looming, a costly mistake by Moore handed possession to Watson, who surged forward and etched his name into club history with the decisive goal.

The result capped an extraordinary playoff journey for Sunderland, who had lost their final five league matches and narrowly edged past Coventry City in the semi-finals with a last-minute goal from Dan Ballard.

The win also means 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham—brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham—will play Premier League football next season, an experience his older sibling has yet to have.

