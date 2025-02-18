Sudanese army reports advancements in fight against paramilitary forces

Khartoum, Feb 18 (IANS) The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced that its forces had made advancements in their fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on different fronts.

In the fight in Bahri city, north of the capital Khartoum, the SAF has taken full control of the Kafouri area, the last stronghold of the RSF in the city.

"The SAF special forces at Al-Markhiat Military Base are advancing steadily ... in the Kafouri neighbourhood after successful, intense operations, cleaning the area of the militia forces," the SAF said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The capture of the Kafouri area marks a significant milestone in the army's military campaign across the major cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri.

Previously, Kafouri served as a key stronghold for the RSF and a platform for launching artillery attacks on army-held areas in Omdurman.

In another development, the SAF announced that it had controlled Al-Rahad city in North Kordofan State following fierce battles with the RSF that lasted for days.

"The armed forces continue their victories, advancing along Al-Rahad axis in North Kordofan and decisively crushing the militia," the SAF said in another statement on its Facebook page on Monday.

Ground units of the Sudanese army have been engaged in intense fighting in North Kordofan State in central Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Rahad is the second city in the state to be recaptured by the army, following the recovery of Um Ruwaba, the state's second-largest city, on January 30.

Al-Rahad is located approximately 30 km west of El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State, and holds significant strategic importance due to its position at the crossroads of major roads. It is also a vital station on Sudan's railway line, linking the west of the country to the eastern and central regions.

Since January, the RSF has been withdrawing from several areas in central Sudan, losing control of strategic territories in Gezira and Sinnar states. Additionally, the RSF has lost key areas in Khartoum, including the Khartoum Oil Refinery in the Al-Jaili area, north of Bahri.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023, which claimed more than 29,680 lives, according to the latest estimates by international organisations.

