Sudanese army denies trend to sign truce with rival force

Khartoum, Aug 3 (IANS) The Sudanese Armed Forces have denied any trend to sign a truce with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, noting the negotiations between the two sides have ceased.

"The talk about the alleged truce is incorrect, and our delegation is still in the country and the negotiations are currently suspended," Nabil Abdalla, Sudanese Army spokesman, said on Wednesday in a statement.

On Tuesday, local media reported about an imminent agreement between the Army and the RSF that includes a long-term ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since May 6, Saudi Arabia and the US have been patronising negotiations between the Sudanese warring parties in the Saudi city of Jeddah. Several truces have since been reached with the two sides accusing each other of violating them.

Last week, the Sudanese Army said its delegation returned to the country for consultations.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese Army and the RSF exchanged artillery bombardment in several areas in Khartoum and Omdurman, eyewitnesses said.

The army warplanes launched strikes against RSF stations in south Khartoum, while the RSF responded with anti-aircraft missiles, according to the eyewitnesses.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in over 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

More than three million people have been forced into displacement inside and outside Sudan since the conflict broke out in the country, according to UN estimates.

