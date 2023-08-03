Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter to be sentenced to death

Washington, Aug 3 (IANS) The gunman who killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, US state of Pennsylvania, in October 2018 will be sentenced to death, a federal jury decided.

Robert Bowers, 50, was convicted on June 16 of all 63 charges against him for the mass shooting. On July 13, the jury found him eligible for the death penalty.

The judge is expected to formally deliver the death sentence on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On October 27, 2018, Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue, killing 11 people and wounding six others.

