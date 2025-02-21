Sudanese army announces major advances on multiple battle fronts

Khartoum, Feb 21 (IANS) The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced that its forces have made military advancement on several battlefronts against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Units from the army's armored corps have advanced in the Al-Sajana area, southwest of Khartoum," the SAF said in a brief statement on its Facebook page.

"The Al-Hurriya Bridge has been secured after crushing and destroying the militia, forcibly expelling them from within civilian areas and neutralising many of their elements," according to the statement, adding that the army units are advancing towards central Khartoum, a key area where the RSF has a strong presence.

In the western Sudan front, the SAF said that its warplanes had carried out successive airstrikes throughout Wednesday on RSF positions around El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The airstrikes caused human and material losses among the RSF, and dozens of their fighters fled due to the continued aerial bombardment on their positions," the SAF's 6th Infantry Division said in a statement.

The SAF has been engaged in intense battles in areas of western, central, and southern Khartoum, aiming to end the RSF's control of strategic areas in the capital.

On January 25, the SAF announced the completion of the first phase of its military operation in Khartoum after linking forces from Omdurman and Khartoum North with units positioned near the Signal Corps, southern of Bahri city, north of Khartoum.

The army also managed to end the RSF's siege of the army's main headquarters, which had lasted for nearly 21 months.

Additionally, the SAF is fighting in the East Nile area, east of Khartoum, where it declared recently that it had lifted the siege on a major camp in the Al-Aylafun area.

The army has, as well, controlled areas such as Um Dawanban and Alosaylat and other locations in the East Nile neighbourhood.

On February 17, the army announced that it had taken full control of the Kafouri area in Bahri city, the last stronghold of the RSF in the city.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023, which claimed at least 29,683 lives, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a crisis monitoring group cited by the United Nations.

The conflict has also displaced over 15 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to estimates by the International Organisation for Migration.

