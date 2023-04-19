Sudan crisis: If you're busy, point us person who can bring our people back - Siddaramaiah to Jaishankar

Bengaluru, April 19 (IANS) Twitter war between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Congress leader Siddamramaiah has erupted over the latter's remark that 31 tribals from Karnataka are stuck in crisis-hit Sudan and allegation of government inaction in bringing them back.

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah had appealed to the state and Central governments to rescue tribals from Karnataka stuck in crisis-hit Sudan, alleging that no action has been taken so far, to which Jaishankar had replied: "I am appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don't do politics."

"Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," Jaishankar had said.

Taking a jibe at the External Affairs Minister, Siddaramaiah asked him to point the person who can be approached to bring people back since he is busy.

Siddaramaiah late Tuesday night posted, "Since you (Jaishankar) are the External Affairs Minister I have appealed for your help. If you are busy getting appalled please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had stated that it is the most appalling response from the Union External Affairs Minister to Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah in a series of posts had said, "I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately intervene and ensure their safe return."

"Hakki Pikki in Sudan have been left stranded without food since the last few days and the government is yet to initiate action to bring them back. The BJP government should open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well being of Hakki-Pikkis," the Congress leader had said.

"It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian and 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. My deepest condolences to their families and pray for the peace in the region," Siddaramaiah had said.

The tribals from the state had gone there for business. Five tribes from Channagiri, seven from Shivamogga, 19 from Hunasuru town of Mysuru district were stuck in Sudan, according to sources.

Prabhu, from Shivamogga Hakki Pikki camp, requested the Indian government for rescue. He had stated that Indians are stuck in Alpasheer city of Sudan for 10 days, according to sources.

