Sudan: 8 killed, 53 injured in paramilitary attacks in Khartoum, El Fasher city

Khartoum, Jan 5 (IANS) At least eight civilians were killed and 53 others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and El Fasher city in western Sudan's North Darfur State.

"The RSF militia on Saturday continued its systematic shelling against civilians in Karari locality in Omdurman city, north of Khartoum, and Sharq Alneel (East Nile) locality, east of Khartoum, killing 4 civilians and injuring 43 others," Khartoum State's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The injured have been transferred to receive treatment at Al-No and Abu Sied Hospitals in Omdurman, and El Ban Jadid Hospital in Sharq Alneel locality, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Saturday, the 6th Infantry Division of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said in a statement that four civilians were killed and 10 others injured in a shelling by the RSF on residential neighbourhoods in El Fasher on Friday.

The RSF has yet to comment on these incidents.

Earlier in December at least 20 civilians were killed and 17 others injured in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on two displacement camps in El Fasher city in Sudan, a local government official said on Saturday.

"Last night (Friday), a RSF militia drone dropped four bombs on Qoz Bena school, a camp hosting hundreds of displaced people in El Fasher, killing 19 civilians and injuring 16 others," Ibrahim Khatir, director-general of North Darfur State's health department said.

"This morning, the militia launched artillery shelling on Abu Shouk displacement camp, north of El Fasher, killing a civilian and injuring a girl," he added. The RSF has not issued any comment on the attack on the Abu Zeriga area.

On December 4, Sudan's Darfur region governor announced that 20 civilians had been killed in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in an area in North Darfur State in Sudan.

"The RSF committed a massacre in the Abu Zeriga area, south of El Fasher city, killing 20 civilians and injuring 20 others," Governor Minni Arko Minnawi said in a post on his Facebook page.

Since May 10, 2024, fierce clashes between the SAF and the RSF have been raging in El Fasher.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023, which claimed at least 29,683 lives and displaced over 14 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to the latest estimates by international organisations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.