Such attacks can never break my spirit, resolve to serve the public: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her first reaction after being attacked during the weekly public outreach programme at her official residence on Wednesday, termed the act a cowardly attempt not only on her but her resolve to serve Delhi, asserting that such things can never break her spirit and commitment to serve the public.

Taking to social media platform X, the CM said: "The attack on me during the Jan Sunwai this morning is a cowardly attempt not only on me but on our resolve to serve Delhi and the public good. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon."

"Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public. Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwai and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings and good wishes," she added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the attacker and are interrogating him. However, the reason for the attack is not clear yet.

Sources told IANS that a person, during the weekly public hearing, suddenly came out and hurled a heavy object at the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Gupta fell on the ground after this attack, sources said.

The attacker allegedly shouted at Gupta, slapped her, and began abusing her.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against the assailant, 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, who attacked the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the programme at her official residence in Civil Lines.

"In the matter of the attack on the Chief Minister, a case u/s 109(1)/132/221 BNS has been registered at PS Civil Lines. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The accused has been charged with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 132 (obstructing a public servant), and Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions).

The police also said that a team from the central agencies and the Special Cell is interrogating the accused.

The police are also planning to ask for a 5 to 7-day remand of Sakariya to ascertain the motive for the attack.

Sakariya came to Delhi from Gujarat's Rajkot by train on Tuesday morning. This was the first time he visited the national capital. He stayed at the Gujarat Bhavan in Civil Lines. After this, he went to CM Gupta's private residence in Shalimar Bagh, and also informed his friend about it on the call, the police mentioned.

Earlier in the day, CCTV footage from CM Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence surfaced showing Sakariya arriving outside the home and calling someone. He was also seen conducting a recce and recording a video.

The footage also indicated that he surveyed the area in advance and even made a recording, as claimed by Delhi Ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, that the assault was pre-planned.

According to the police sources, at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when the accused went to CM Gupta's Shalimar Bagh home, the staff there provided him with the address of the Chief Minister's official residence and the timing of the Jan Sunwai.

He then came back to the Gujarat Bhavan and spent the night there.

The people started arriving for the Jan Sunwai on Wednesday at around 7 a.m., that is when the accused reached the venue at the same time as the Chief Minister arrived.

Meanwhile, details of Sakariya's criminal record have also emerged. According to police, at least five cases are registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. He has been acquitted in four of them, while one case remains pending in court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 9.

They added that the Gujarat Police have been contacted in connection with the case, while an official confirmation regarding further details of the accused is awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.