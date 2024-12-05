Sub Junior Women’s Championship: Madhya Pradesh to face Jharkhand in final

Secunderabad, Dec 5 (IANS) Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand won their semifinal fixtures and sealed their spot in the final of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 being held at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam.

In the first semifinal of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Mizoram, 3-2. Though Ruthi Lallawmzualli (3’) gave Hockey Mizoram an early lead, Hockey Madhya Pradesh responded with goals from Naz Nousheen (13’), and Rubi Rathore (32’) to edge ahead. Captain Laltlanchhungi (52’) found the equaliser for Mizoram in the fourth quarter, however Tanvi (56’) scored a late-winner to secure Hockey Madhya Pradesh’s place in the Final.

In the second semis, Hockey Jharkhand prevailed over Hockey Association of Odisha, winning the game 1-1 (3-2 SO) in shootout after a draw over the four quarters. Manjhi Pushpa (8’) scored an early goal to give Hockey Jharkhand the lead. Anjana Xaxa (45+’) levelled the game as Hockey Association of Odisha successfully scored from a penalty corner. The game went to the shootout after both sides failed to score during the next two quarters. Hockey Jharkhand won the shootout 3-2 as Hemrom Leoni, Rina Kullu and Anupriya Soreng successfully scored.

The 3rd/4th place match between Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Association of Odisha will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM and Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand will face off in the final of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 on Friday at 1:00 PM.

