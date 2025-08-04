Sub-jr men's hockey nationals: M.P., Chandigarh, Jharkhand win as league stage ends

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Jharkhand, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey register victories in Division ‘A’ on Day Seven of the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

The day marked the conclusion of the Division ‘A’ pool stage, setting the stage for the Quarterfinals. The Hockey Association of Odisha will face Hockey Punjab, while Hockey Jharkhand will go up against Hockey Chandigarh. Uttar Pradesh Hockey is set to meet Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, and Hockey Haryana will take on Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Delhi 9-0. Karan Gautam (8’, 14’, 32’, 35’, 38’) was exceptional with five goals. Meezan Ur Rehman (18’), Aashir Aadil Khan (25’), Ansh Bahrutra (27’), and Ayan Sher Khan (47’) also found the net in a dominant performance.

In another fixture, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 3-2. Rehan Shafi Khan (7’) and Ethan Albano D’souza (8’) gave Maharashtra a two-goal lead in the first quarter. However, Chandigarh mounted a late comeback through goals from Amit Singh (45’), Captain Sahill Duhan (51’), and Parambir Singh (55’) to seal the win.

Hockey Jharkhand registered a comprehensive 8-0 victory over Hockey Karnataka. Amit Kongari (18’, 46’, 51’) and Kiro Sabian (24’, 36’) led the scoring for Jharkhand, while Anish Dungdung (13’), Subodh Topno (53’), and Gagna Topno (58’) also contributed.

In the final clash of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey claimed a 4-1 win over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Braces from Arjun (2', 60') and Ankit Sharma (51', 59') led the way for the Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Prasanna (37’) was the lone scorer for the home team.

In a late evening encounter on Saturday, Hockey Haryana defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 3-2. Captain Ankur Roy (30’) gave Haryana the lead, followed by goals from Monu (45’) and Gurman Singh (52’). Dhiraj Pal (24’) and Arjun (32’) were on target for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

The Quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on August 5.

