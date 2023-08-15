Sub-Inspector shot at in Bihar

Patna, Aug 15 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector (SI) was shot at while chasing thieves in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, police said.

Confirming the incident, Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari said the victim Nand Kishore Yadav, the SHO of Mohanpur Outpost in the district, is being treated in a private hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

"On Monday night, he (Yadav) received an information about the illegal transportation of buffalos in a vehicle. Accordingly, he chased the vehicle with a police team. The team managed to rescue the buffalos but the accused who were in four to five numbers, fired at them.

"One of the bullets hit Yadav just above his eye and he collapsed on the ground," Tiwari said.

Other cops who were present at the spot, rescued him and took him to the hospital.

