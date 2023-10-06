Sturm Graz beats Rakow in UEFA Europa League

Warsaw, Oct 5 (IANS) William Boving's goal secured Sturm Graz a 1-0 victory over Rakow Czestochowa in the UEFA Europa League group stage in Sosnowiec, Poland on Thursday evening.

The Polish champions are yet to earn their first points in the UEFA Europa League in the club's history. After a defeat against Atalanta in the first round, they were not able to stop Sturm. Christian Ilzer's side took a fully deserved triumph with 18 attempts.

The visitors controlled the game from the very beginning, converting their domination into a score in the 24th minute. William Boving found the ball in the penalty area after Adnan Kovacevic's mistake and put Sturm in front with a precise low shot near the post.

After the break, Sturm Graz continued their attacks and created several good chances, but goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic made some incredible saves to keep Rakow in the game. In the final phase of the game, Sturm focused on defense, while Rakow tried to find an equalizer with long balls and crosses, but they couldn't threaten the opponent, who finally secured three points with a 1-0 result on the scoreboard.

Sturm earned three points in two games, equalling Sporting CP. Rakow has yet to earn any points, while Atalanta Bergamo sit at the top of Group D classification with a perfect record of two victories.

