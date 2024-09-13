Stuck in corruption: Haryana CM’s swipe on CM Kejriwal’s bail ahead of polls

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The conditional bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court on Friday is eliciting political reactions from all quarters.

While an elated and excited AAP is ready to celebrate the return of the ‘son of Delhi’, the BJP has stepped up its offensive against the beleaguered Delhi Chief Minister.

A couple of BJP leaders, including lawmakers, have demanded his resignation for 'failing' the residents of the national Capital.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, when questioned by scribes over bail to the AAP’s National Convenor and its likely impact on Assembly elections, evaded a direct answer but took a swipe over the party's alleged double standards.

“They are stuck deep in corruption. They talk about something, then do something else,” CM Saini remarked.

When asked by scribes about the likely impact of CM Kejriwal’s bail on Haryana Assembly elections, he said, “Haathi ke daant dikhaane ke aur, khaane ke kuch aur (elephants have a different set of teeth for eating and the tusks are just for show).”

Friday’s developments assume significance in light of the fact that the AAP supremo is likely to hit the electoral arena in Haryana soon after his release and raise the stakes in the already heated poll battle.

Earlier in the day, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that CM Kejriwal will remain the driving force behind the party’s poll campaign, much like past elections.

Haryana, which is currently under the BJP’s rule, is set to witness a high-voltage clash in the impending elections, with the ruling party facing anti-incumbency in its bid for the third term and the Congress hoping to oust the Saini government, with fresh vigour in its cadres.

For the single-phase elections slated for October 5, all parties have announced their nominees.

Over the last few days, the Congress and AAP office-bearers held parleys to hammer out a deal and strike a pre-poll alliance ahead of the elections.

They hoped to jointly take on the BJP but the talks broke down and the hopes of a poll tie-up fell through.

