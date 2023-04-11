Struggling Leicester City names Dean Smith as coach until end of the season

London, April 11 (IANS) Premier League strugglers, Leicester City has named Dean Smith as their first team coach until the end of the season.

The former Aston Villa and Norwich City coach will be joined by Craig Shakespeare and John Terry as part of the coaching staff, with the clear aim of helping the 2016 Premier League title winners avoid relegation to the Championship, reports Xinhua.

Smith replaced Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked last week after a run of six defeats and a draw saw Leicester slip into the bottom three. They lost at home to fellow strugglers, Bournemouth on Saturday to go second from bottom and prompt veteran defender, Jonny Evans to say the club needed to replace Rodgers as soon as possible to end uncertainty among playing staff.

Smith led Aston Villa to promotion in 2019 and kept them up the following year, but was sacked by Norwich in December as the club struggled in the Championship.

"I'm really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it's one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it's very much achievable."

"Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instill belief in the team and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players," said Smith, who will make his debut with a difficult visit to Manchester City.

"Saturday will be a big test, but it's the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world. I know we'll be well supported by our traveling fans," he added.

