Strive to achieve first place in GST collection nationwide: Siddaramaiah to officials

Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) Karnataka currently holds the second position in the country in GST collection, and efforts must be made to secure the top position in the coming days, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations organised by the Karnataka Commercial Taxes Services Association in Bengaluru.

“Last year, a target of Rs 1,03,000 crore was set for tax collection, and an additional Rs 17,000 crore was collected beyond the target. This year, a target of Rs 1,20,000 crore has been set, and officials must strive to exceed it,” he said.

He pointed out that the state budget for this year stands at Rs 4,09,000 crore, out of which Rs 50,018 crore has been earmarked for guarantee schemes.

“So far, Rs 90,000 crore has been spent on these schemes. The opposition had criticised that the state would face financial bankruptcy if funds for guarantee schemes were not ensured.”

The Chief Minister added that the success of the government in this regard is a result of the hard work of department officials.

"Even though I am the Finance Minister, I do not wish to interfere unnecessarily in the functioning of tax officials. However, officers must strive to meet the revenue collection targets assigned to their departments,” he said.

“Bengaluru continues to report high levels of tax evasion, and Karnataka remains a frontrunner in tax collection. The government is committed to introducing more reforms in the tax payment process. The demands of the tax officials' association will be reviewed by the government. The government will always respond to the legitimate demands of government employees. Disciplinary action will be taken against officers and employees who neglect their duties," said Siddaramaiah.

He added that the association has completed a milestone of 50 years. “I congratulate all its office bearers who have contributed to this achievement. With your cooperation, I was able to shoulder the responsibilities of the Finance Department for an extended period.”

“I have managed the finance portfolio as Finance Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and now as Chief Minister. The current government has completed two successful years in office, and a public meeting is scheduled to be held in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, on May 20 to mark the occasion," he said.

The Chief Minister further added that the commercial tax officials play a crucial role in tax collection. “I extend my appreciation to all the officers. Accountable officials ensure better tax revenue. The Commercial Tax Department has the potential to generate higher revenue.”

