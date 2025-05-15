Strategic roadmap for investment in NE underway: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, May 15 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that a decision has been taken to hold consultations with industry bodies and prepare a strategic roadmap for the promotion of investments in the northeast region.

The Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on ‘Investment Promotion’ in the region.

Speaking about the meeting, Saha wrote on X that, as the Convener of the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on Investment Promotion in the northeastern region, constituted by the North Eastern Council (NEC), he chaired its second meeting with virtual presence of the DoNER Minister and senior officials.

“It was decided to hold stakeholder consultations with industry associations, potential investors, and officials from states in the northeast region to prepare a strategic roadmap for the promotion of investments. Reputed academic institutions and expert agencies would be engaged to prepare the investment policy for the northeastern region,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Earlier on March 15, to boost investment promotion in the northeast region, the DoNER Ministry formed a high-level Task Force, making the Tripura Chief Minister as the Convener.

After the Thursday’s meeting, Scindia said in a post on the X: “Participated in a high-level task force on ‘Investment Promotion’ meeting chaired by Manik Saha, in the presence of Tshering T. Bhutia, Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, Sikkim, and senior officials from the Meghalaya government along with my DoNER ministry team. Together, we are driving a unified vision for a vibrant, investment-ready Northeast.”

For the development of various vital sectors in eight northeastern states, several HLTFs were constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year in Agartala, Tripura.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, chaired the NEC plenary session.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.