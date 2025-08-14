Stoinis backs private investment in BBL, keeps focus firm on playing 2026 T20 WC

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has backed private investment to happen in the eight Big Bash League (BBL) teams, saying the model brought in by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises could benefit Australian cricket. At the same time, he added that his focus is firm on playing in next year’s T20 World Cup.

This year, owners of IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals bought investment stakes in The Hundred teams’ Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave. Recently, Cricket Australia said it is open to the introduction of private ownership of teams in the BBL leagues and is currently studying recommendations sent in by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

"Thinking about the IPL owners and what they've done with the IPL, you want people that have got a track record of building something that's very good. If they do that, it's great for them, but it's also great for English cricket or for Australian cricket… It's a pretty clear path to me as to where most of cricket's going," Stoinis was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Thursday.

Stoinis is currently playing for Trent Rockets in The Hundred. The all-rounder has retired from ODIs but remains available for T20I selection. His absence from Australia’s squad for the ongoing series against South Africa stems from talks he initiated earlier this year with Australia coach Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey.

"The nature of it is that you can't select yourself in an Australian jersey, but you can sign a contract to come and play in the Hundred. When this opportunity came up, I spoke to Cricket Australia, I spoke to Ron (McDonald) and we made a plan around that, really… When you're planning it in advance, that makes it easier," he added.

With Bailey confirming last week that Stoinis will be ‘firmly in the mix’ for the T20 World Cup, Stoinis stated, "We are very lucky. We do it very well in Australia. The relationships that I've got with both Ron and Bails means you just have those conversations pretty openly."

Stoinis signed off by admitting it felt ‘weird’ watching Australia play in the T20Is from afar but insisted he is content with his choices. "You share a few messages after the games and have a laugh... They say playing for your country should be the best time of your life, and for me it has been. But I don't feel like it's done yet."

