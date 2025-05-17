State Election Commission announces revised schedule for bypolls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) The State Election Commission of Rajasthan, on Friday, announced a revised schedule for the by-elections in 14 urban local bodies and multiple Panchayati Raj institutions across the state, which were earlier postponed due to heightened India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor.

The Bypolls will now be held on June 8, 2025.

Notifications for Panchayati Raj elections will be issued on May 20, and for urban local bodies on May 21.

The elections will cover 12 wards, one Municipal President, and one Vice President in urban bodies.

In the Panchayati Raj institutions, by-elections will be held for one Zila Pramukh (District Chief), two Pradhans, one Deputy Pradhan, seven Zila Parishad members, 18 Panchayat Samiti members, 17 Sarpanchs, 15 Deputy Sarpanchs, and Ward Panchs across 169 Gram Panchayats.

Key locations include Ganganagar (District Head), and wards in Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Dholpur and Alwar.

The Pradhan elections will be held in Barmer and Karauli, and Deputy Pradhan elections in Banswara.

Nominations for Panchayat-related posts will begin on May 20.

Voting for the Deputy Sarpanchs will take place on June 9, for District Head and Pradhan on June 10, Deputy Pradhan on June 11, Municipal President on June 16, and Vice President on June 17.

These by-elections were previously postponed due to the tense situation following Operation Sindoor, but with the situation now under control, preparations are in full swing, said officials.

Voting will be conducted on June 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These by-elections will be held for seats whose terms ended in December 2024 but remain vacant due to various reasons, officials added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.