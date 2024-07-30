Star-studded line up of women superstars unveiled for Global Chess League season 2

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Global Chess League has announced the list of women superstars, who will be competing in the second season scheduled from October 3 to 12 at Friends House in London.

In the second season, the reigning FIDE World Champion, Ju Wenjun, will be making her debut. She will be joined by World No. 1, Hou Yifan, who is returning to the premier annual chess event, alongside Indian chess superstars Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli.

The line-up also includes some of the biggest names in women's chess, such as Kateryna Lagno, Gunina Valentina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Tan Zhongyi, and Nurgyul Salimova.

“I followed the first season of the Global Chess League and it was very exciting to watch the unique format. The tremendous response from fans and the chess fraternity made it even more special. I am eagerly looking forward to the second season in London, where I can once again immerse myself in this wonderful experience,” said World Chess Champion Ju Wenjun.

In addition, the upcoming season of the Global Chess League will feature Vaishali Rambabu, the latest Indian woman to achieve grandmaster rank, alongside her brother Praggnanandhaa. This makes them the first brother-sister duo to participate in the league. The roster of women superstars also includes Alina Kashlinskaya, the 2019 European Women's Individual Chess Champion, and Bibisara Assaubayeva, former World Blitz Champion.

“The world of chess has long sought a worldwide sports event that places male and female players on the same pedestal. The Global Chess League is bridging this gap and truly bringing chess as a visual spectacle to television screens across the world. I am delighted to be a part of the league this year and am looking forward to competing in front of fans in London,” said Grandmaster Vaishali R.

