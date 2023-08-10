Stalin's wife donates gold crown worth Rs 14L to Guruvayoor temple
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (IANS) Durga Stalin, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Thursday visited the famed Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayoor in Trissur district and donated a gold crown weighing 32 sovereigns costing Rs 14 lakh.
Along with this, she also donated a machine costing Rs two lakh to grind sandalwood.
According to the temple authorities, she had given the order to make the gold crown to a Coimbatore-based goldsmith and he had visited the temple to take the measurement of the deity.
Offerings by political leaders is a common feature at the famed Krishna temple at Guruvayoor. In 2001 the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalitha had donated an elephant to this very same temple.
