Stalin's delimitation meet a desperate attempt to divert attention from critical issues: TN BJP

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson and senior party leader, ANS Prasad said that the DMK-led government in the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has launched a malicious campaign against the Centre's delimitation exercise.

This move is nothing but a desperate attempt to divert attention from the state's rampant corruption, daily murders, and widespread sexual crimes, Prasad alleged.

He said, “Stalin's administration has failed to address these critical issues, instead resorting to divisive policies and misleading the public. The BJP has successfully exposed the DMK's tactics, and the people are no longer deceived.”

The BJP leader said that the delimitation issue must be addressed fairly and transparently, without being exploited for political gain. The massive black flag protest across 68,000 booths in Tamil Nadu, led by Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai, demonstrates the people's frustration with Stalin's misgovernance, he said.

Prasad said, “It's time for a change in Tamil Nadu.” We demand an end to corruption, crime, and unlawful activities. Stalin's administration must be held accountable for its failures, the Tamil Nadu BJP leader said.

He charged that the DMK and Congress, notorious for their corruption and misgovernance, are now hiding behind the facade of "state autonomy" and "federalism." Their real intention is to create chaos and confusion across India, undermining the authority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government, ANS Prasad said.

The senior BJP leader said that the delimitation exercise was merely a pretext for their malicious designs. “We must not let them succeed in their attempts to destabilise our great nation. Let's stand united against the divisive politics of the DMK, Congress, and their allies,” he said.

The BJP leader said, “Let's defend our democracy and ensure that the interests of our nation and its people remain paramount. We will not be misled by Stalin's delimitation drama. It's time to expose the hypocrisy of these parties and demand accountability for their failures.”

He also said that the delimitation exercise was a constitutional requirement, aimed at redefining the boundaries of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. “The Centre has assured that no state will lose a single parliamentary seat due to delimitation,” he added.

ANS Prasad said that the DMK and its allies are spreading misinformation and fuelling unfounded fears. This is a clear attempt to undermine the authority of the Centre and create chaos in the state, he said. The BJP leader said, “We demand that the DMK and its allies respect the constitutional process and refrain from spreading misinformation. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve better than a government that prioritises its own interests over their welfare.”

He said that the delimitation drama was unleashed by CM Stalin and the DMK and was a desperate attempt to divert attention from their failures. He said, “We will not be misled by their malicious designs.”

The BJP leader said, “Let's stand united against the divisive politics of the DMK, Congress, and their allies. Let's defend our democracy and ensure that the interests of our nation and its people remain paramount. We demand accountability from Stalin's administration and an end to corruption, crime, and unlawful activities in Tamil Nadu.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.