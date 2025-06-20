Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Several countries across the globe organised Yoga sessions on Friday, marking the one-day countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The Embassy of India in Nepal, in association with Lumbini Development Trust, organised a large-scale Yoga demonstration at Lumbini – the revered birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted that Yoga, an ancient practice with its origins in India, has grown into a global movement, particularly following the United Nations' declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

He remarked that Lumbini, widely regarded as a symbol of peace and harmony, provides a truly fitting setting to celebrate the timeless values of Yoga.

The occasion was a part of a series of events being conducted by the Embassy of India to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga across various cities in Nepal.

In Thailand, students of St. Andrews International School engaged in a yoga session highlighting the spirit of Yoga for 'One Earth, One Health'.

“Reflecting the spirit of Yoga for One Earth One Health, students of St. Andrews International School, Thailand, participated in an energizing yoga session organised by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Bangkok,” Indian Embassy in Bangkok posted on X.

In Austria, the celebration of IDY by the Indian Embassy in Vienna in partnership with Stadt Wien was featured prominently by ORF, Austria's national broadcasting service in its morning show 'Guten Morgen Österreich'.

In Saudi Arabia, students from International Indian Schools in Taif and Jubail cities participated in a Yoga session embodying harmony, wellness, and togetherness.

“In celebration of International Day of Yoga, students from International Indian Schools in Taif and Jubail cities organised an energising Yoga session. Their vibrant spirit embodied the harmony, wellness, and togetherness that Yoga brings to our lives,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X.

On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai organised a well-attended IDY workshop and symposium for participants.

In Japan, the 11th IDY countdown was celebrated at the Osaka Expo 2025.

“Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George and Vice Governor of Osaka Prefecture Shigeki Watanabe inaugurated the celebrations and joined the collective yoga session alongside thousands of yoga enthusiasts,” the Indian Embassy in Tokyo posted on X.

Marking one day countdown to IDY, the High Commission of India in Kenya organised a special yoga session at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi, for the Foreign Affairs officials in Kenya, as part of their Annual Staff Wellness Day. Focusing on the holistic health benefits of yoga, the session received an enthusiastic response and saw participation from over 300 officials.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' address on March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised the importance of fitness in daily life and praised initiatives like the International Yoga Day.

While sharing India's vision for a healthier world population, PM Modi mentioned the theme of IDY 2025 as 'Yoga for One Earth One Health', which ensures holistic health for the whole world.

The 2025 theme highlights Yoga's role in promoting physical, mental, and environmental well-being, aligning with global calls for sustainability and unity.

It builds on a decade of success since the United Nations recognised June 21 as International Day of Yoga, following India's proposal in 2014.

