Sri Lanka's All Share Price Index grew by over 25 pct in 2023

Colombo, June 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka's All Share Price Index (ASPI) grew by over 25 per cent in 2023 in comparison to the year 2022, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chinthaka Mendis presented the 2023 annual report.

He said that the 2023 growth erased much of the losses that were recorded in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mendis said the S&P SL20 index also grew by over 16 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022.

The total net foreign inflow to the stock market surpassed the 6 billion rupee (about 20 million U.S. dollars) mark in 2023, he said.

The ASPI measures the movements of the overall market, while the S&P SL20 follows the performance of 20 leading publicly traded companies listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange.

