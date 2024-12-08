Sri Lankan Navy arrests 8 TN fishermen, seize two boats

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing near Neduntheevu.

According to Tamil Nadu coastal police sources they were arrested during early morning hours of Sunday. The Navy also seized two costly mechanised fishing vessels.

The detained fishermen were taken to the Kankesanturai Port Camp for investigation. Following this, they will reportedly be handed over to Jaffna Fisheries Department officials.

This incident follows the arrest of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen on December 4, along with the seizure of two fishing vessels near Katchatheevu.

Other fishermen who witnessed the incident claimed that the Sri Lankan Navy severely attacked them, damaging their fishing nets and GPS equipment. Some even alleged that their boats were deliberately rammed by the Navy, causing extensive damage.

On December 3, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 18 Tamil Nadu fishermen near Neduntheevu for allegedly crossing the IMBL. These fishermen along with their two boats were taken to the Kangesan Naval Base for further investigation.

The recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen have caused significant distress in the fishing community.

According to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Police, Sri Lankan authorities accuse these fishermen of entering Sri Lankan waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 boats.

Many of these fishermen remain detained in Sri Lankan jails, leading to widespread protests and demands for government intervention.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union External Affairs Minister discussed the issue of these arrests with the Sri Lankan government, urging measures to prevent further detentions and boat seizures.

However, despite these discussions, the arrests continue unabated, intensifying fears within the fishing community.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, emphasized the growing hardships faced by fishermen and their families. “The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat. Thousands of families who rely on fishing and related activities are facing severe hardship. A sense of fear has already gripped fishermen and their families about venturing out to sea,” he said.

Thajudhin also raised concerns about the Sri Lankan government’s decision to nationalize seized mechanised fishing boats.

“This action will devastate the industry, as many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their earnings,” he explained.

Fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu are organising large-scale protests in the coastal districts.

They have written to the Prime Minister, urging him to intervene and put an end to mid-sea arrests and the seizure of mechanized boats, which form the backbone of the fishermen’s livelihoods.

