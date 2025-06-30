Sri Lankan greats hail Nissanka as he eyes place in sport's elite

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Having scored successive centuries against Bangladesh in the two-match series which was Sri Lanka's World Test Championship (WTC) opener, Pathum Nissanka has set his sights on a special achievement.

With a strong performance in the upcoming T20I series, the Sri Lankan opener is eyeing a place among the ICC’s top ten batters across all three formats, reports Telecom Asia Sport.

Already ranked seventh in T20Is, the 27-year-old has made a compelling case in the longer formats, with a series of strong performances that have turned matches in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Last year, Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to score a double hundred in One-day International (ODI) cricket. He followed that with a match-winning hundred at The Oval, helping Sri Lanka secure their first Test victory in England in ten years. Now, fresh from back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh — including a career-best 187 in Galle and a polished 158 in Colombo — Nissanka is building a foundation for greatness.

Former captain, Angelo Mathews, whostepped away from the longest format recently, said Nissanka is a match-winner as he bats deep.

"He’s got the game, the grit, and the gears. He doesn’t just get starts – he bats deep. That’s the hallmark of a player who wins you matches," Mathews told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

In his two innings against Bangladesh, Nissanka showed exceptional discipline and calculation. "Not once did he attempt a cut shot, nor did he fall for the bait of the short ball — even as Bangladesh positioned three fielders on the deep leg side. The pull shot was also avoided. Instead, he stuck to his scoring zones, working the spinners and driving elegantly on both front and back foot," the report claimed.

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya said that is the hallmark of Nissanka's batting.

"In today’s age of T20 razzle-dazzle, that kind of discipline is rare. When Pathum gets in, he doesn’t give it away. That’s what sets him apart," said Jayasuriya.

Yet, despite his composure, a double hundred in Tests has still eluded Nissanka. "Twice the second new ball has ended his innings. But once he learns to navigate that challenge, his run-scoring potential could increase dramatically," the report said.

Nissanka’s rise has been key to Sri Lanka’s white-ball revival. After missing out on Champions Trophy qualification — a tough setback for a nation that once redefined ODI cricket — Sri Lanka has climbed to fourth in the ICC rankings, with series wins over India and Australia.

His teammates believe the goal is more than a top-ten ranking — it’s the top spot. Publicly, he admires Virat Kohli and aims to break into the elite club. Privately, those close to him whisper of grander ambitions — becoming the number one batter in the world.

