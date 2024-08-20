Sri Lanka wanted to play more warm-up games, says captain Dhananjaya ahead of first Test v England

Manchester, Aug 20 (IANS) On the eve of the first Test on their tour of England, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya De Silva has rued lack of game-time for his players claiming that they wanted to play a few more warm-up games but were denied the opportunity.

Sri Lanka, who have figured in only nine red-ball games in the last two years, played only one warm-up match before the opening Test, which starts at the Old Trafford ground here on Wednesday.

In that lone warm-up game, the visitors were bowled out for 139 in their first innings. They also did not fare much better in the second innings with only rookie Milan Rathnayake, set to make his debut in the first Test, doing well in both innings.

"The conditions are quite different for Asian countries. We wanted to play a few matches, but that's what we got. We didn't go with the full-strength [team]. We have tried out a few players as well. The result didn't go our way, but we had the preparation, I think. It'll work in this match,” said De Silva as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I have no idea about it [on not getting a second warm-up game]. Maybe because we are playing a three-match series after a long time; maybe that's the reason,” he added.

Under Dhananjaya De Silva's captaincy, Sri Lanka blanked India 3-0 in an ODI series. But playing in conditions that are very different from that at home, Sri Lanka is expecting a tough challenge from England as they will be playing their first red-ball game after March 2024.

