Sri Lanka slams Trudeau govt yet again for engaging in vote bank politics

Colombo, May 30 (IANS) The Sri Lankan government has once again slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for engaging in vote bank politics by consistently spreading "false narrative" about the ethnic conflict against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

In a meeting with the Canadian Deputy Minister for International Development Christopher MacLennan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week, Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane expressed the island nation's deep concerns over the "high-level pronouncements" made in Canada "representing a false narrative of genocide" in connection with the conflict that took place in the country for over three decades till 2009.

Foreign Secretary Wijewardane requested Canada to engage with Sri Lanka in a "constructive manner" and facilitate dialogue and reconciliation.

"Foreign Secretary expressed Sri Lanka's deep concern regarding high-level pronouncements made in Canada in recent years representing a false narrative of genocide in connection with the conflict that took place in Sri Lanka. The Foreign Secretary requested Canada to engage with Sri Lanka in a constructive manner and facilitate dialogue and reconciliation," said the Lankan Foreign Ministry in a statement.

In response, the Canadian Deputy Minister appreciated Sri Lanka's efforts at reconciliation and assured to convey Sri Lanka's concerns to the relevant authorities in Canada.

High Commissioner of Canada Eric Walsh, officials of the Canadian High Commission and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were also present at the meeting.

Trudeau designated May 18 as 'Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day', marking 15 years since the end of the bloody civil war in Sri Lanka.

"Two years ago, Canada's Parliament unanimously voted to recognise May 18 as Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day. We will always advocate for justice and accountability for the crimes committed during the conflict, as well as for the hardships faced by all in Sri Lanka," stated Canada's PM.

Colombo immediately reacted to the allegations of "genocide" and accused the Canadian PM of engaging in "electoral vote bank politics".

India has also levelled similar allegations against the Canadian PM as the country continues to give the political spotlight to Khalistani separatists.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.