Sri Lanka reduces average electricity tariff by over 20 per cent

Colombo, July 15 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera on Monday announced that the electricity tariff on average will be reduced by 22.49 per cent, effective from July 16.

In a social media post, Wijesekera said the revision is conducted according to the government policy decision to revise electricity tariffs quarterly every year on a cost reflective pricing mechanism.

Chairman of the country's electricity sector regulator, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Manjula Fernando said tariffs have been reduced by 25 percent for consumers who consume less than 30 units of electricity in the domestic sector.

The tariff of electricity consumers with monthly consumption between 61 and 90 units will be reduced by 55 percent, and tariffs for religious places will be reduced by over 30 per cent, said Fernando, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sri Lanka has reduced electricity tariffs by 21.9 per cent in March 2024 as well.

