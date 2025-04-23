Sri Lanka name Athapaththu-led squad for tri-series against India and SA

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Sri Lanka have announced their 17-member squad, to be captained by veteran all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu, for their upcoming ODI tri-series against India and South Africa, set to take place from April 27 to May 11 in Colombo.

Sri Lanka last played an ODI series earlier this year – where they suffered a 2-0 ODI series loss in New Zealand. From that touring party in New Zealand, Sri Lanka have made as many as eight changes to its squad for the upcoming tri-series.

Medium pacer Malki Madara has received a maiden call-up to the ODI squad, after shining on debut in the T20I series in New Zealand by helping Sri Lanka clinch their solitary win on the tour with figures of 3-14.

The likes of Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera and Hansima Karunaratne are also back in the squad. Each team will play four matches each in the tri-series, with the top two teams to qualify for the final, which will be played on May 11.

The tri-series, to be entirely played at R Premadasa Stadium, will offer vital preparation to Sri Lanka, South Africa and India for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, to be hosted by India.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Fernando, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Women’s ODI tri-series schedule:

1st ODI: Sri Lanka vs India - April 27

2nd ODI: India vs South Africa – April 29

3rd ODI: Sri Lanka vs South Africa - May 2

4th ODI: Sri Lanka vs India – May 4

5th ODI: South Africa vs India - May 7

6th ODI: Sri Lanka vs South Africa – May 9

Final: To be decided – May 11

