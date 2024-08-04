Sri Lanka lose injured Hasaranga ahead of second ODI against India

Colombo, Aug 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the remainder of the One-day International series against India as he has suffered an injury to his left hamstring. Hasaranga experienced pain in his left hamstring while delivering the last ball of his 10th over during the first ODI. An MRI performed on the player, following this, confirmed the injury.

Jeffrey Vandersay comes into the squad in place of Hasaranga, the Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a statement.

The news came as a setback for Sri Lanka ahead of the second match of the three-match ODI series against India.

Hasaranga was one of the stars for Sri Lanka as they held India for a tie in the opening match of the series on Friday. He claimed three wickets along with captain Charith Asalanka as Sri Lanka came back to defend a small total.

Dunith Wellalage chipped with an all-round performance – 67 not out and 2-39, while Asalanka and Hasaranga took three wickets each to ensure the first ODI ended in a tie at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma scored a half-century, but the Indians fell short as the Sri Lankan spinners – Hasaranga, Wellalage and Akila Dananjaya- found their way to come back in the match. KL Rahul and Axar Patel kept them at bay, but once the duo fell in quick succession, Sri Lanka once again clawed their way back, thanks to Hasaranga and Asalanka to ensure back-to-back matches in the series ended in a tie.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.