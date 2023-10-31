Sri Lanka holds discussion with multilateral agencies on economic recovery

Colombo, Oct 31 (IANS) The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday convened a roundtable discussion with representatives from multilateral organisations on its economic reforms, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

Representatives from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency and other organizations attended the discussions, the PMD said in a statement.

The focus of the discussions was on the government's reform programmes aimed at economic recovery and sustainable growth, the PMD said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides discussed challenges, opportunities and commitments for Sri Lanka's development, the PMD said.

Following the economic crisis in 2022, Sri Lanka has held a series of discussions with these multilateral agencies.

